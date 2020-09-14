Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Muslims in peace talks urge Fridays be made holidays
Thailand
General

Muslims in peace talks urge Fridays be made holidays

published : 14 Sep 2020 at 04:44

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassana Nanuam and Adbullah Benjakaj

The head of a government team negotiating peace in the South will consider a proposal by local Muslim representatives to make every Friday a state holiday across the kingdom.

Gen Wallop Raksanoh, chief of the team, said on Sunday the representative asked for the government to declare Friday, already a holy day for Muslims, as a public holiday and rewrite village signs in Thai, Malay and English to open doors to Asean.

He said the representative also asked for the Malay language to be declared as the official language of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla provinces. The four provinces border with Malaysia, Thailand's southern neighbour.

Gen Wallop revealed the request after attending a meeting in Pattani's Nong Chik district with local Muslim representatives from the four provinces. He said the meeting was held to receive the proposal and listen to residents.

At the meeting, the representatives proposed people familiar with Islamic practices be put in charge of pilgrimage affairs, the drafting of Islamic laws for the four provinces and the development of a Halal industry.

Lt Gen Pornsak Poolsawat, the 4th Army Commander, said the meeting was a breakthrough, adding a committee will be formed to study the proposal in detail.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Sports

First podium finish

Racer Alex Albon finished third behind the Mercedes drivers at the Tuscan Grand Prix to become the first Thai on the podium since the championship started in 1950.

07:27
Thailand

Panel: Budget delay won't hurt spending

The delay in disbursing next year's budget won't affect the government's investment projects, salaries of state employees and welfare benefits, the spokesman for a House committee vetting the budget for the 2021 fiscal year said on Sunday.

06:44
Business

DES minister queries JV satellite rights

A joint venture recently formed by Thaicom and CAT Telecom to explore satellite services cannot automatically hold the rights for the operation and assets of Thaicom 4 and 6 satellites after Thaicom's satellite operating concession ends next year, says Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.

06:30