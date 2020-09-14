New hope for drug convicts

Paero: Dawn of a new life

Kalae Tapae, a Muslim community located by the river in Sungai Padi district in the southern province of Narathiwat, is now the location of the first half-way house in the restive deep South for Muslims who are former convicts.

This half-way house is touted as a solution to solve narcotic problems in the southern provinces which are known as routes for trafficking narcotics to neighbouring countries.

"The Kalae Tapae project reflects an attempt by former convicts to return to society and possible peaceful coexistence between former convicts and open-minded villagers," said Witthawan Sunthornkhajit, director-general of the Department of Probation under the Justice Ministry.

The project started three years ago, after authorities saw a rise of recidivists in drug cases there. The area was chosen as the 13 rai land plot belonged to public and because of its close proximity to the prison and official offices. The Justice Ministry has developed 11 half-way houses for former inmates across the country. But Kalae Tapae half-way house is the first space for Muslim convicts only.

Formerly, the 13 rai land plot had been used as an overnight shelter for former prisoners who had served time for insurgency crimes.

The department in 2018 received 12 million baht from the government to build half-way house, with facilities to provide job training as well as resources for the department to trace narcotics in their systems.

Former convicts living there had been jailed after being convicted for drug charges. The shelter provides rooms for 25 former convicts, who will be allowed to stay for four months. These selected convicts are those who had problems when they returned to their homes.

During their stay they are provided with job training and supervised activities to engage with villagers such as attending meetings at a mosque there.

Ibrahim Kawalee, Imam of a mosque in the community, said villagers at first resisted the shelter and were afraid of letting former drug convicts re-enter their society.

The department held public consultations. Community and religious leaders managed to convince villagers to give the former convicts a chance.

"Of course, there was a sense of mistrust among villagers," Mr Ibrahim said. "But we need to spend time to create understanding and let villagers talk and try to open their hearts." He added villagers have opened their arms in welcoming the former convicts after they saw they were making a genuine effort to assimilate in society and did not cause any problems.

Paero Dueramae, a former convict living in the shelter, said the space helped steer him away from returning to his old drug-taking ways. Paero, a student who received a scholarship for his sporting ability, was jailed for two years on drug charges.

He said the environment is important in solving drug problems. When returning home, he said, it was too easy for him to return to his bad habits. At his house, his mother and wife brewed kratom leaves for sale. Kratom leaves are classified as a Category 5 substance. "I told them if they want me to quit taking drugs, they need to stop brewing the kratom leaves too," he said.

Yet the root cause of narcotics problems in the southern provinces has its own cultural and social complexity. As Muslims do not drink alcohol, drug users turned to narcotics instead.

"Drug takers often feel guilty or are worried if they are seen drinking alcohol -- but no one knows when we pop narcotic pills," he said.

Suhimee Apiseng, 32, a former convict, said the shelter provide him time and space to clear his mind and prepare to return to live with his family and community in Yala province.

"Here, the community opens their arms to accept me," he said.