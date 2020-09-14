Two brothers arrested with fake banknotes

A man identifies Veerawat Kerddee as one of two men who passed him counterfeit banknotes, at Bang Sao Thong police station in Samut Prakan on Sunday. (Photo by Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: Two brothers were arrested on Sunday in Bang Sao Thong district with counterfeit banknotes notes in possession.

The arrests came after police received numerous complaints from people who said that since late August the two had used fake 500-baht notes to buy various kinds of merchandise.

With information from the victims and from an examination of security cameras footage, the police found the two worked as security guards at a factory in Bang Sao Thong district and obtained warrants from the Samut Prakan Court for their arrests.

The two - Boonmee Kerddee, 49, and Veerawat, 39 - were arrested in a rented room in Bang Sao Thong district on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Found in their possession were 21 fake 500-baht notes with serial number 4C7357000 and ten fake 100-baht notes with serial number 8D5893888.

Mr Boonmee said he knew nothing about the fake banknotes which were found in a wallet, saying that he had not used the wallet for a long time.

Mr Veerawat said he happened to find the banknotes left under the Bang Sao Thong bridge, and used them without knowing they were fake.

The two were charged with possessing and using counterfeit banknotes. If found guilty, they could face up to 15 years in jail.