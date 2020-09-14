Myanmar boatmen caught in Ranong

Three Myanmar nationals sit after they were arrested on Sunday for illegally entering Thailand by boat in Muang district of Ranong. (Photo by Achadtaya Chuenniran)

RANONG: Three Myanmar nationals were arrested on Sunday trying to sneak into this southern coastal province from a long-tailed boat arriving from the Andaman Sea.

They were arrested by officials of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC).

VAdm Choengchai Chomcherngpaet, director of the Region 3 Thai-MECC, said on Monday the long-tail boat was spotted arriving at a landing in Tha Pho village in tambon Sai Daeng, Muang district, about 9am.

There were three men aboard, Myanmar nationals aged 53, 48 and 24 years.

They said they were from Myanmar's Kawthaung province but were not carrying any identification or travel documents.

The men were handed over to the immigration office and charged with illegal entry.

The Thai-MECC office in Ranong would later ask the local border committee of Kawthaung to send officials to Ranong and take the three men back to Myanmar, VAdmn Choengchai said.



