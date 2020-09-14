Body found in sea at boat pier

The dead man was found floating in the sea at the stern of this fishing boat on Monday morning, in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The body of an unidentified man was found floating near a fish pier at a seaside village in Khanom district on Monday morning.

Pol Col Thewes Pluemsuthi, the Khanom police chief, said the body was near the stern of a fishing boat moored at the pier, at Moo 8 village in tambon Thong Nian.

The dead man was 25-30 years of age, wearing pants, a black T-shirt and pair of shoes. No documents were found on him.

Police were checking whether any of the Myanmar workers at the pier were missing.

The body was sent to Khanom Hospital for an autopsy and identification.