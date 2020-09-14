Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Meth pills seized after car chase
Thailand
General

Meth pills seized after car chase

published : 14 Sep 2020 at 15:19

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Police lay out methamphetamine pills for a press briefing on Monday. The pills were seized from Thammarat Phothisan in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani on Friday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
Police lay out methamphetamine pills for a press briefing on Monday. The pills were seized from Thammarat Phothisan in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani on Friday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A man was arrested and 396,000 methamphetamine pills seized after a car chase in Phun Phin district on Friday, police said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Thakoon Netpukana, the provincial police chief, told a media briefing that about 6.30am on Friday a Mitsubishi pickup made a sudden U-turn about 200 metres from a police checkpoint at Moo 7 village in tambon Nong Sai, and took off.

As it headed back the way it came from, police gave chase. They shot out the left rear tyre and forced the vehicle to stop in Tha Chang district.

There were four blue plastic containers on the pickup. One of them contained packages of meth pills, 396,000 in total.

Thammarat Phothisan, 44, the pickup driver, said he picked up the four containers at an intersection in tambon Nong Sai, Phun Phin district, and was to deliver them to Sadao district of Songkhla.

Mr Thammarat had a prior record for drug offences. He had been imprisoned in Lampang and was released about two years ago, Pol Maj Gen Thakoon said.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Navalny allies claim symbolic win in Russian regional vote

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia: Russia's political opposition Monday claimed a symbolic victory in regional elections while the ruling party said exit polls showed they were headed for a win in a vote observers said was marred by fraud.

15:45
Thailand

Meth pills seized after car chase

SURAT THANI: A man was arrested and 396,000 methamphetamine pills seized after a car chase in Phun Phin district on Friday, police said on Monday.

15:19
Business

Investor confidence plunges amid rising political unrest

Investor confidence in Thailand for the three months to November has sunk into bear territory amid a sluggish economic recovery and flaring domestic political tensions.

15:03