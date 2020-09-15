Panicky mother slashes young girl's throat

Suspect Bupha Yuensuk, seated left, with police during her arrest on a charge of cutting her young daughter's throat at a house in a rubber plantation in Surat Thani's Phun Phin district on Monday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A panic-stricken woman killed her 3-year-old daughter by cutting her throat as she slept beside her, at a house in a rubber plantation in Phun Phin district on Monday night, police said.

The tragedy was reported to Phun Phin police about 9pm.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the dead girl lying in a pool of blood on a mattress. She had a deep cut in her throat.

The girl's father, Sathit Uantui, 43, told police the girl had been killed by her mother, his wife Bupha Yuensuk, 43, who remained in the house and admitted to committing the crime.

Mr Sathit said he and Ms Bupha had three children - a son, and two daughters aged 8 and 3. They had moved from Ban Muang district of Sakon Nakhon province to live in Phun Phin district, where they worked as rubber tappers.

They brought their two daughers with them. The son remained with his grandmother in Sakon Nakhon.

In Phun Phin district, the family lived in a small house in the rubber plantation. They had no problems with debts.

Mr Sathit said that on Monday morning his wife had a panic attack, telling him she believed she and her daughters would be gang-raped.

In the evening, he and their eldest daughter went to sleep on one side of the house, while his wife slept with the 3-year-old on the other side.

He awoke and saw his wife trying to cut her own neck with a knife. He quickly crossed over to her and took away the knife. When he looked at the girl, she was covered in blood and was dead, with her throat cut.

His wife had admitted she killed the girl, he said

He called police.

Ms Bupha was taken to Phun Phin police station for questioning, pending legal action.