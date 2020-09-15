Section
5 new quarantined Covid cases Tuesday
Thailand
General

published : 15 Sep 2020 at 12:07

writer: Online reporters

A football fan has his temperature checked before being allowed into PAT Stadium in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, to watch a Thai League football match on Sunday. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL
The government on Tuesday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all quarantined after arriving from five countries, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,480.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration stated that the new cases were British, Iranian and Thai nationals who arrived from Bahrain, Japan, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The first new case is a Thai male worker aged 33 who arrived from Japan on Sept 9 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. He tested positive on Saturday.

The second is a Thai male student aged 23 who arrived from Pakistan on Sunday and tested positive the same day.

The third new case is an Iranian businessman, 35, who arrived from Qatar on Sunday and was staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive the day of arrival.

The fourth is a Thai man aged 63 who arrived from Bahrain on Aug 30 and was quarantined in Chon Buri. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The other is a British man aged 40 who arrived on Sept 1 and was staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive on Sunday.

Of the total 3,480 cases, 3,315 -- or 95.26% -- have recovered while 107 others are at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 247,832 over the past 24 hours to 29.44 million, 21.27 million of whom recovered. The death toll was up by 4,463 to 932,730.

The United States had the most cases at 6.75 million, up by 38,072. India came second with 4.93 million cases, up by 81,911, followed by Brazil with 4.35 million, up by 19,089. Thailand ranked 126th.

