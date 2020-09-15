Section
Gen Natthapon new NSC chief
Thailand
General

Gen Natthapon new NSC chief

published : 15 Sep 2020 at 16:48

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich.
Gen Natthapon Nakpanich.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a National Security Council proposal to appoint Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, currently deputy chief of the army, to the position of secretary-general of the NSC, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said.

Gen Natthapon will replace Gen Somsak Rungsita, who retires on Sept 30.

His appointment is effective from Oct 1, after royal endorsement.


