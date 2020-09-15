Gen Natthapon new NSC chief

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich.

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a National Security Council proposal to appoint Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, currently deputy chief of the army, to the position of secretary-general of the NSC, deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said.

Gen Natthapon will replace Gen Somsak Rungsita, who retires on Sept 30.

His appointment is effective from Oct 1, after royal endorsement.



