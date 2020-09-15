Illegal Myanmar migrants caught

Ten Myanmar illegal migrants found abandoned at a border community in Mae Sot district, Tak, on Tuesday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Ten Myanmar nationals were arrested near the border in Mae Sot district on Tuesday, all without travel documents, as security along the Thai-Myanmar frontier remains tight to keep out Covid-19.

The seven men and three women were found at Santonpin community by a patrol of police, soldiers and immigration officials. The illegal migrants were reported to have been abandoned there.

All were unable to produce official travel documents. Health officials later tested them for coronavirus disease. None were showing any symptoms.

They were taken to Mae Sot police station for legal action.

Security has been tightened along the border amd fears illegal immigrants could be carrying the coronavirus disease, which continues to spread in Myanmar.

The Covid-19 situation in Myawaddy, directly across the border from Mae Sot district, was still worrying, an official said.

Myawaddy authorities recently imposed a curfew, banning people from leaving their homes between midnight and 4am, to help control the virus.