Man shot from ambush in Narathiwat
published : 16 Sep 2020 at 10:08
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
NARATHIWAT: A man on a motorcycle on his way to a business appointment was shot and wounded from ambush in Rueso district on Tuesday night.
Pol Capt Totiwit Saengchantho, a Rueso duty officer, said the attack occurred about 8.17pm.
Asae Chema, 55, had left his house at Moo 2 village of tambon Rueso on a motorcycle for a business meeting.
As he neared Yaba village a person hiding on the road side opened fire at him with a handgun. Asae was hit. The attacker fled, leaving some spent pistol cartridges at the scene.
Asae was taken to hospital.
Police were investigating.