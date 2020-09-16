Section
Man shot from ambush in Narathiwat
Thailand
General

published : 16 Sep 2020 at 10:08

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Asae Chema's motorcycle as left lying on the ground after he was shot and wounded from ambush, then rushd to hospital, in Narathiwat's Rueso district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
Asae Chema's motorcycle as left lying on the ground after he was shot and wounded from ambush, then rushd to hospital, in Narathiwat's Rueso district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A man on a motorcycle on his way to a business appointment was shot and wounded from ambush in Rueso district on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Totiwit Saengchantho, a Rueso duty officer, said the attack occurred about 8.17pm.

Asae Chema, 55, had left his house at Moo 2 village of tambon Rueso on a motorcycle for a business meeting.

As he neared Yaba village a person hiding on the road side opened fire at him with a handgun. Asae was hit. The attacker fled, leaving some spent pistol cartridges at the scene.

Asae was taken to hospital.

Police were investigating. 


