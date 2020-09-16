Local leaders killed in Ayutthaya car crash

Rescuers with the wrecked car and its fatally injured occupants, after it collided with an 18-wheel articulated truck in Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Three local government officials returning home from a birthday party were killed when their car and an 18-wheel lorry crashed head-on in Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Charoenchai Pothisarat, a Nakhon Luang police investigator, said the accident occurred about 9.30pm. The two vehicles collided head-on on Nakhon Luang-Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam.

Boonchuay Suchitjun, 49, driver of the articulated lorry, told police the oncoming car swerved across the centre line and hit his truck.

There were three men in the car - Sarawut Sangprapai, 38, the chief of Moo 9 village in tambon Uthai, Uthai district; Pinyo Sirisilp, 42, the chief of Moo 10 village in tambon Uthai; and, Preecha Thongchart, 53, the secretary of Khanham TAO in Uthai district.

Sarawut and Pinyo died in the car. Preecha was seriously injured and died on the way to hospital.

They were returning home from a friend's birthday party in Nakhon Luang district.

Police were investigating.