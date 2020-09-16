Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Local leaders killed in Ayutthaya car crash
Thailand
General

Local leaders killed in Ayutthaya car crash

published : 16 Sep 2020 at 10:26

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

Rescuers with the wrecked car and its fatally injured occupants, after it collided with an 18-wheel articulated truck in Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
Rescuers with the wrecked car and its fatally injured occupants, after it collided with an 18-wheel articulated truck in Ayutthaya's Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Three local government officials returning home from a birthday party were killed when their car and an 18-wheel lorry crashed head-on in Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Charoenchai Pothisarat, a Nakhon Luang police investigator, said the accident occurred about 9.30pm. The two vehicles collided head-on on Nakhon Luang-Tha Rua road in tambon Bang Rakam.

Boonchuay Suchitjun, 49,  driver of the articulated lorry, told police the oncoming car swerved across the centre line and hit his truck.

There were three men in the car - Sarawut Sangprapai, 38, the chief of Moo 9 village in tambon Uthai, Uthai district; Pinyo Sirisilp, 42, the chief of Moo 10 village in tambon Uthai; and, Preecha Thongchart, 53, the secretary of Khanham TAO in Uthai district.

Sarawut and Pinyo died in the car. Preecha was seriously injured and died on the way to hospital.

They were returning home from a friend's birthday party in Nakhon Luang district. 

Police were investigating.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Local leaders killed in Ayutthaya car crash

AYUTTHAYA: Three local government officials returning home from a birthday party were killed when their car and an 18-wheel lorry crashed head-on in Nakhon Luang district on Tuesday night.

10:26
Thailand

Man shot from ambush in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: A man on a motorcycle on his way to a business appointment was shot and wounded from ambush in Rueso district on Tuesday night.

10:08
Business

Investment in Grab

Reports of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's move to invest in ride-hailing and delivery player Grab have sparked concerns about market domination.

09:02