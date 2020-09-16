Heavy rain forecast for all of Thailand

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected for all of Thailand from Sept 18-20, according to the 5am forecast of the Thai Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

At 1am, a category 2 tropical depression over the middle of the South China Sea strengthened to become category 3 tropical storm Noul.

The storm was moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour, with sustained winds of 65kph and was expected to make landfall over middle Vietnam.

The storm was expected to over Northeast Thailand from Sept 18-20.

At the same time, the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is forecast to strengthen and bring more rain.

Torential rain with strong winds is expected to first hit the Northeast, then the North, the Central, the East and the South.

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast. Areas to be affected are as follows:

Sept 18

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Chareon, Yasothon and Roi Et;

East: Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat; and

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Sept 19

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Sukhothai and Tak;

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Sakon Nakhon, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Amnat Chareon, Yasothon and Roi Et;

Central: Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chainat and Nakhon Sawan;

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; and

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Sept 20

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet;

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphanburi and Chainat;

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; and

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi.

In the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, wind waves will be stronger at 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea, about 2 metres high in the Gulf of Thailand, and more than 3 metres during thundershowers.

All vessels are advised to remain ashore during this period.