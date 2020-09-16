New Covid-19 cases from 5 countries

Visitors pack a trade fair at the Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, when the country logged 10 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined arrivals from five countries, raising the total to 3,490.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were six Thais and four foreigners. They arrived from Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and Yemen.

An Ethiopian stewardess aged 19 arrived last Friday from Addis Ababa and was staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province. She tested positive for the disease on Monday.

From India, a year-old Thai girl and a Thai woman aged 27 arrived on Aug 31 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province. They tested positive on Monday.

From Indonesia, two Thai men, aged 37 and 47, arrived on Sept 3 and were quarantined in Bangkok. They tested positive on Monday.

From Myanmar, a Myanmar woman aged 42 arrived on Sept 9 and is staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on Sunday.

From Yemen, four Thai students, one a woman, aged 24, 25, 26 and 31 arrived last Friday and were quarantined in Bangkok. They tested positive on Monday.

Of the total of 3,490 cases, 3,316 (95%) had recovered and 116 were in hospitals. The death toll remains at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 278,856 over the past 24 hours to 29.72 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,000 to 939,140.

The United States had the most cases at 6.79 million, up by 36,447, followed by India with 5.02 million cases, up by 91,120, and Brazil with 4.38 million, up by 34,755. Thailand ranked 128th.