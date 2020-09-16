Mu Koh Ang Thong national park wins environment award

Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park in Surat Thani has won the environmental management award again this year. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Mu Koh Ang Thong has been declared the national park with the best environmental management for the second time in four years.

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry announced that Mu Koh Ang Thong in this southern province received the highest score this year, winning the Green National Parks award.

Mu Koh Ang Thong received 65.96 out of 68 points in the survey by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, followed by Phu Lanka in Phayao (64.09) and Orb Khan National Park in Chiang Mai (63.96)

Mu Koh Ang Thong park chief Piya Noonil said on Wednesday the park was also the winner in 2016.

The annual award considers waste management, cleanliness of the park, including toilets, and safety for tourists, with a maximum score of 68. It was created to promote sustainable development, and was first awarded in 2008.



