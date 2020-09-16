Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand
Thailand
General

Myanmar baby tests positive after leaving Thailand

published : 16 Sep 2020 at 14:56

writer: Online Reporters

Thai security officials patrol the bordering Moei River in Mae Sot district, Tak province, in a bid to block illegal migrants from Myanmar after the neighbouring country was hit by a new wave of Covid-19 infections. (Photo supplied by Assawin Pnitwong)
Thai security officials patrol the bordering Moei River in Mae Sot district, Tak province, in a bid to block illegal migrants from Myanmar after the neighbouring country was hit by a new wave of Covid-19 infections. (Photo supplied by Assawin Pnitwong)

Health officials have been tracing the movements of a Myanmar mother and her child after the baby tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 after returning home from Thailand.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Wednesday that the contact tracing was underway.

Myanmar also imposed a curfew in Myawaddy town opposite Thailand's Tak province.

The two-year-old child reportedly left Mae Sot district of Tak with his mother on Sept 4. His infection was confirmed in Myanmar on Sunday.

Dr Suwannachai said the mother and child did not pass an official border crossing and might have used any of about 50 uncontrolled natural crossings there.

Health officials collected samples from 2,635 Thai and foreigners in Mae Sot on Sept 8 and 9 and no one tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

After the investigation is done, people in contact with them will be identified and tested, Dr Suwannachai said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar races to build field hospital

YANGON: Myanmar authorities are racing to build a field hospital in the commercial capital of Yangon to cope with a surge of coronavirus infections that doctors fear threatens to overwhelm the country's fragile health system.

16:23
Thailand

Amlo petitioned to investigate alleged protest moneymen

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya on Wednesday asked the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) to investigate 11 people he believes are helping finance the anti-government demonstrations.

16:21
World

India virus cases top 5 million, pandemic 'worse than sci-fi'

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus infections in India soared past five million on Wednesday, as a WHO envoy warned the pandemic was "still at the beginning".

15:45