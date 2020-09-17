Ministries allocate B6.17bn budget for flood mitigation

About 6.17 billion baht has been earmarked for three projects to boost prevention and mitigation efforts against the effects of flooding and drought in the current fiscal year, according to deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

Ms Rachada told a press conference on Tuesday that a budget of 5.08 billion baht was proposed by the Office of the National Water Resources for mitigating flood issues and boosting the efficiency of water storage in dams and reservoirs in the current rainy season.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Ministry of Interior will be responsible for implementing the three projects.

The projects will look to enhance water distribution systems and provide water supply improvements in 142 areas nationwide, increasing the efficiency of irrigation from water sources in 63 areas. There will also be a scheme to build groundwater bank projects in 65 areas.

A fund worth 810 million baht will be used in the procurement of 18 water pumps and associated equipment valued at 45 million apiece. These pumps can expedite the flow of water to 35,000 litres/minute. The pumps are also large enough to work in vast areas.

There will also be procurement of new equipment and machines to be deployed in anti-flood operations.

It is estimated the scheme will require a budget allocation of 284 million baht.

As well as the three projects, the cabinet has also approved 7.4 billion baht for long-term projects to improve Sakon Nakhon's famed Nong Han swamp.