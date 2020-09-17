Section
Thai gets rights-panel slot
Thailand
General

published : 17 Sep 2020 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

A former Thai representative on an Asean human rights commission, Seree Nonthasoot, has been selected as the first Thai member of a United Nations committee looking into economic, social and cultural rights.

Ruangsak Suwaree, director-general of the Rights and Liberties Protection Department of the Justice Ministry, yesterday congratulated Dr Seree on his appointment.

Seree: Sat on Asean commission

The committees is tasked with forming international agreements and candidates were selected from around the world.

From 2015 to 2018, Dr Seree was the Thai representative on the Asean Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights.

He was also co-chair of a taskforce to draft and push the Asean Enabling Masterplan of rights for disabled people in 2018, which will be in effect until 2025.

