No new Covid-19 cases

A student walks past Sanam Luang, with the Grand Palace in the background, in Bangkok on Wednesday, when Thailand logged no new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

No new cases of coronavirus disease were reported in Thailand over the past 24 hours, the government reported on Thursdy morning, as the number of global infections rose above 30 million.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the number of Covid-19 cases was unchanged at 3,490 of whom 3,325 (95%) had recovered, including nine discharged on Wednesday.

The CCSA said 107 patients were being treated at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 58 since June 2.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases soared by 307,465 over the previous 24 hours to 30.03 million, and the worldwide death toll rose 6,585 to 945,072.

The United States had the most cases at 6.83 million, up by 40,154, and the most deaths at 201,348, up by 1,151.

India now ranked second with 5.11 million cases, up by 97,859 in 24 hours, and 83.23 deaths, up 1,139.

Brazil was third with 4.42 million cases, up 37,387, and 134,174 deaths, up 967.