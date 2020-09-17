Murder-suicide suspected in Bangkok, army family slain

Police cordon off the house where five members of an army sergeant major's family were found shot dead at a housing estate in Thung Khru district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from www:js100.com)

A senior army NCO is believed to have shot dead his parents, wife and child before killing himself at their house in Thung Khru district of Bangkok on Thursday morning.

The fatal multiple shooting occurred at Alicha Place 2 housing estate at Soi Suksawat 70, Khru Nai Road, Pol Capt Natthakit Makjing, deputy investigation chief at Thung Khru, said.

It was reported by a neighbour, who heard gunshots and screaming inside the house about 6am.

Police, medics and rescue workers called to the scene found the gate to the two-storey house locked from the inside.

After cutting it open and entering the premises they found two dead bodies on the first floor of the house, which also served as an office for Well Industrial Supply Co, which sells chemicals and car care products.

An elderly woman was found shot dead at the door to a room used for worshipping Buddha, and her husband, Prawit Khlaiphayak, was dead inside the room.

The couple were the parents of Sgt Maj Anuwat Khlaiphayak, who was found shot dead together with his wife Wiphang Chumpaijit and their 9-year-old son Pakhin Khlaiphayak in their bedroom on the second floor

Sgt Maj Anuwat had a pistol in his right hand, Thai media reported.

A neighbour told police the five family members had lived together in the house for more than five years.

Around 6am he heard screaming and several gunshots. About 7am, he went to the house to check if everyone was all right, as nobody had emerged to send the boy off to school. He looked through the gate and saw the grandmother lying dead on the floor inside. He immediately called police.

Pol Capt Natthakit said it was initially believed Sgt Maj Anuwat shot his family dead and then turned the gun on himself.

Investigators were looking into possible conflict over business, family or personal problems as possible motives. Relatives and other parties would be questioned, he said.

The investigation was ongoing.