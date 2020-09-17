Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Covid Myanmar girl was in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima
Thailand
General

Covid Myanmar girl was in Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima

published : 17 Sep 2020 at 14:59

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Health volunteers take part in an activity to raise awareness about Covid-19 among migrant labourers in Muang district in Samut Sakhon in April. Health officials are investigating the case of a Covid-infected Myanmar girl who was confirmed with the disease after returning from Thailand early this month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyathep)
Health volunteers take part in an activity to raise awareness about Covid-19 among migrant labourers in Muang district in Samut Sakhon in April. Health officials are investigating the case of a Covid-infected Myanmar girl who was confirmed with the disease after returning from Thailand early this month. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyathep)

The parents of a two-year-old Myanmar girl found infected with coronavirus disease after returning home from Thailand had worked in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces.

Disease control measures were already underway among people they had been in contact with, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday.

Provincial health officials had reported that the girl's parents had worked for a concrete block company in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima from October last year, he said.

They had been registered as migrant workers in the northeastern province and had checkups at Pakchongnana Hospital before buying health insurance for migrants.

According to their Myanmar colleagues, the couple resigned from the company on June 25, and travelled by van to Ayutthaya for work on Aug 26.

Local health officials learned that they had applied for work at a market in Uthai district.

The Department of Disease Control and officials were implementing proper disease control measures, Dr Suwannachai said.

The mother and child returned to Myanmar through Mae Sot district, Tak, on Sept 4. Her infection was confirmed by a test in Myanmar on Sunday. A night curfew has been imposed in Myawaddy town, opposite Mae Sot.

It is believed they used one of about 50 uncontrolled natural border crossings, avoiding efforts to tighten controls to stop illegal migrants and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As part of measures to contain the disease, health officials collected samples from 2,635 Thais  and foreigners in Mae Sot on Sept 8-9 for testing. None were positive for Covid-19.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Virus tracking

The parents of a Myanmar girl found infected with Covid-19 after returning home from Thailand had worked in Ayutthaya and Nakhon Ratchasima, where contact tracing is already underway.

14:59
Thailand

Family murdered

Army sergeant major believed to have shot dead his parents, wife and child, then killed himself, at a house in Bangkok's Thung Khru district.

14:10
World

Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits

WUHAN, China: Pensioner Zhong Hanneng endured every parent's worst nightmare when coronavirus claimed her son in February, and now she and other bereaved relatives want to sue the local government she blames for his death.

12:45