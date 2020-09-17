Inmate dons warder's uniform, strolls out of prison

Inmate Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, 35, wearing a stolen warder's uniform, walks casually out of Phetchabun prison on Thursday morning. (Capture from CCTV)

PHETCHABUN: A male inmate donned a stolen warder's uniform and a face mask and walked out of Phetchabun prison unchallenged on Thursday morning.

Wutthichai Detchasithanawat, 35, of Phetchabun’s Muang district, who was jailed on theft charges, escaped from the prison around 9.54am.

Security camera footage showed Wutthichai, wearing a blue warder's uniform, face mask and a cap and holding a documents file emerge from the main building.

He briefly heads off in the wrong direction before reversing and casually strolling out through the open front fence gate and disappearing along the busy road outside.

No alarm was raised, there was no one between him and freedom.

According to media reports, the escapee later went to his house, near a shopping mall in front of a military camp, and left there on a motorcycle.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Sudsa-nguan, chief of Phetchabun police, has taken control of the investigation, and a hunt has been launched for the missing prisoner.

Police believed he was heading to Lom Sak district, in the north of the province. He has relatives there.