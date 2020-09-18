Chinese arrested for illegal entry in North

Immigration police question one of the two Chinese men caught after crossing the Moei River from Myanmar into Mae Sot district, Tak province, on Friday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Two Chinese men were arrested after illegally crossing the Moei River from Myanmar to Thailand in Mae Sot district on Friday morning.

Wang Yu Hai, 31, and Ho Gun Chuan, 21, were spotted in a field by village volunteers patrolling near Ban Mae Taosan School in tambon Mae Tao, said Capt Sasawat Sattayapong, commander of a military task force.

A team of police, soldiers and immigration offials were then sent to arrest them

Under questioning, the two men said they crossed the Moei River to tambon Mae Su in Mae Sot district from Myanmar. They then walked through corn fields before they were caught near the school.

The pair were taken to Mae Sot police station for legal action.

Security along the Thai-Myanmar border has been tightened to prevent illegal immigration and control the spread of the coronavirus. An outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported in Myawaddy, Myanmar, across the river from Mae Sot.