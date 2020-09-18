Section
Thailand
General

B100,000 reward for missing cat

published : 18 Sep 2020 at 12:57

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

The Pattaya owner of this missing 9-month-old cat, a male Maine coon, is offering a B100,000 rwward for his return. (Photo: Supplied/Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: A Russian woman has offered a 100,000 baht cash reward for the return her cat, a 9-month-old white male Maine coon, missing from her house in Pattaya since last week.

Oksana Kobzar, 46, met local reporters on Friday, asking they help find her lost feline, Caspar.

She said Caspar went missing last week from her house at Pornthep Garden Housing Esate in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ms Kobzar said she purchased the cat as a birthday gift for her daughter as a kitten. It was now 9-months old and much loved by her family.

Over the past week, her family had searched everywhere for their missing pet, to no avail.

So she decided to offer a 100,000-baht cash reward for anyone who could help her find it and get it back. 

Oksana Kobzar, 46, centre, seeks help from local reporters in finding her missing cat. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

(Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Facebook user Maria Kobzar's message about her missing cat, Casper. (Photo:  Caracal&Several lovers Facebook page)

