Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Seven new Covid-19 cases, all arrivals
Thailand
General

Seven new Covid-19 cases, all arrivals

published : 18 Sep 2020 at 13:15

writer: Online Reporters

Passengers wearing masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, and head for quarantine. Thailand logged seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Once of them had earlier had the disease in July. (File photo)
Passengers wearing masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, and head for quarantine. Thailand logged seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Once of them had earlier had the disease in July. (File photo)

The government reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease on Friday, quarantined arrivals from four countries and including one person who has had it before.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the five Thais and two foreigners had arrived from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan.

Three Thais returned home from  Saudi Arabia - two schoolgirls, aged 14 and 9, and a man aged 61.

They arrived on Sept 5 and were quarantined in Bangkok. Their infection was confirmed by their second test on Wednesday. Their symptoms were a loss of sense of smell and a runny nose.

The fourth was a 50-year-old male worker who arrived on Sept 5 on the same flight as eight previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was found by the second test on  Wednesday. The man had earlier been infected with Covid-19 in July and recovered, the  CCSA said.

From Qatar, a Thai male worker, 41, arrived on Sunday on the same flight as a previously confirmed case. He was quarantined in Chon Buri province and his infection was found by the first test on Wednesday. He was asymptomatic.

A Bangladeshi man who arrived on Sept 2 from Dhaka and is staying in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok was confirmed infected by his second test on Tuesday. He was also asymptomatic.

The second new foreign case arrived from Pakistan on Sunday. The 10-year-old Pakistani boy was confirmed infected by the first test on Wednesday. He was also asymptomatic.

Total cases were now 3,497, of whom 3,328 (95%) had recovered and 111 others remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58 since June 2, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 316,058 over the past 24 hours to 30.35 million. The death toll rose by 5,579 to 950,545.

The United States had the most cases, 6.87 million, and the most deaths, 202,213. Thailand ranked 130th.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Storm Noul makes landfall in Vietnam, kills at least one person

HANOI: Tropical storm Noul made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, killing at least one person and triggering heavy rain in the central parts of the country, though authorities later downgraded the weather system.

14:17
Business

Malaysia cuts medical tourism targets as border control tightens

Malaysia’s aim to attract medical tourists by focusing on curbing the coronavirus outbreak hit a roadblock as resurgences around the world limited its ability to reopen borders.

14:07
World

Seven dead, dozens infected after 'superspreader' wedding in US

MILLINOCKET, United States: A wedding in rural Maine became a coronavirus "superspreader" event that left seven people dead and 177 infected, renewing fear of the disease in the northeastern US state that had hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind it.

13:45