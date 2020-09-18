Seven new Covid-19 cases, all arrivals

Passengers wearing masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, and head for quarantine. Thailand logged seven new Covid-19 cases on Friday. Once of them had earlier had the disease in July. (File photo)

The government reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease on Friday, quarantined arrivals from four countries and including one person who has had it before.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the five Thais and two foreigners had arrived from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Qatar and Pakistan.

Three Thais returned home from Saudi Arabia - two schoolgirls, aged 14 and 9, and a man aged 61.

They arrived on Sept 5 and were quarantined in Bangkok. Their infection was confirmed by their second test on Wednesday. Their symptoms were a loss of sense of smell and a runny nose.

The fourth was a 50-year-old male worker who arrived on Sept 5 on the same flight as eight previously confirmed cases.

He was quarantined in Bangkok and his infection was found by the second test on Wednesday. The man had earlier been infected with Covid-19 in July and recovered, the CCSA said.

From Qatar, a Thai male worker, 41, arrived on Sunday on the same flight as a previously confirmed case. He was quarantined in Chon Buri province and his infection was found by the first test on Wednesday. He was asymptomatic.

A Bangladeshi man who arrived on Sept 2 from Dhaka and is staying in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok was confirmed infected by his second test on Tuesday. He was also asymptomatic.

The second new foreign case arrived from Pakistan on Sunday. The 10-year-old Pakistani boy was confirmed infected by the first test on Wednesday. He was also asymptomatic.

Total cases were now 3,497, of whom 3,328 (95%) had recovered and 111 others remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58 since June 2, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 316,058 over the past 24 hours to 30.35 million. The death toll rose by 5,579 to 950,545.

The United States had the most cases, 6.87 million, and the most deaths, 202,213. Thailand ranked 130th.