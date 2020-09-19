Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
SSO asked to give worker loans
Thailand
General

SSO asked to give worker loans

published : 19 Sep 2020 at 05:22

newspaper section: News

writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan

Labour activists have proposed that the Social Security Office (SSO) use profits from the kingdom's welfare scheme to provide quick loans to workers affected by Covid-19's economic impact.

"Most employees and members of the Social Security Fund (SSF) are affected by Covid-19," Manas Kosol, president of the Confederation of Thai Labour, said on Friday during an SSF seminar in Bangkok.

"Some need to pay mortgages and for cars, and they need quick loans," he said, adding that without swift loans from the government, some workers would fall victim to loan sharks.

He said the SSO should allocate some SSF profits to provide special loans to subscribers who need cash during the dire economic conditions.

The office could fork out part of its 2.2-trillion-baht fund to provide loans to employees, he said, adding workers can return the money by having their salaries automatically deducted each month.

Narong Rattananukul, a senator and member of the House sub-committee tasked with studying the feasibility of loans being provided in the labour sector, agreed at the seminar that the SSO should allocate some of its profits to fund the social cause.

Prasan Tanprasert, president of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand, said such loans could be beneficial if workers were not required to pay high interest rates.

However, Kirida Bhaopichitr, an economic researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), cautioned that the loan proponents must consider the notion that the SSF will face financial shortages within three decades.

This is because it will need to pay a growing number of retirees and will have fewer subscribers, she said.

"The SSF has to create a good system to encourage your members to send money to the fund," Ms Kirida told the seminar attendants.

Pitsamai Nithipaiboon, deputy secretary-general of the SSO, recognised there have been calls for the SSF to help struggling subscribers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Yes, this issue takes time and needs laws to be revised," Ms Pitsamai said.

She added the office will study a proposal for the new loan policy.

She did not spell out when or whether or not it will decide to go through with it.

As of now, the office has allocated 30 billion baht for loans to help employers.

However, these loans are arranged via state banks, and employers need to provide collateral.

A total of 104 employers have applied for loans worth 551 million baht.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Budget bill passed

Parliament has passed a 3.29 trillion baht budget bill for the 2021 fiscal year starting in October, aimed at reviving an economy battered by the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

08:13
Thailand

B110bn rubber glove deal case goes to DSI

The Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) has brought the case of its controversial 110-billion-baht rubber glove procurement to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), requesting an investigation into its former acting director.

06:00
Thailand

64 clinics cut off over alleged graft

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has terminated contracts with 64 clinics and hospitals for their alleged involvement in graft, and asked 800,000 patients affected by the contract terminations to seek state medical care and services at nearby partner clinics.

05:44