Prayut calls for efficiency in rescue ops

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has stressed the need to buy military equipment to boost the efficiency of search and rescue operations.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Sarex 2020 (Search and Rescue Exercise) at Rama VI Camp of the Special Traning Division under the Border Patrol Command in Phetchaburi's Cha-am district on Friday.

The exercise, which began on Wednesday, was designed for search and rescue personnel and relevant agencies to assist ships and aircraft which might have had accidents at sea and done in accordance with the international standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The exercises, which have been held annually since 1980 with various security agencies taking turns to host the event, are intended to test the readiness of search and rescue units and improve their ability.

This year's exercise, which was hosted by the Royal Thai Police, created a simulation of an operation to rescue victims in a helicopter crash.

Gen Prayut said improving the standards of rescue operations will boost the morale of aircraft and ship operators and increase the confidence of the public and foreigners.

The prime minister added that the government is trying to procure military equipment to support search and rescue operations while research and development is also needed to create new technologies and innovations in order to reduce import costs.