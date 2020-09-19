Three new cases returnees from Brazil, Yemen

Passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport from India on Sept 6. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Three Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday were Thai returnees from Brazil and Yemen in quarantine, raising the total to 3,500 cases.

The 48-year-old company employee arrived in Thailand fom Brazil on Sept 7 and was placed in quarantine in Bangkok. Three days later, he tested positive for Covid-19, but was asymptomatic, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration .

The other cases were Thai returnees, aged 22 and 27, from Yemen. They arrived in Thailand on Sept 11 on the same flight as four previously confirmed cases. They were in quarantined in Bangkok and tested positive on Wednesday but showed no symptoms, said the centre.

Of the total 3,500 infections, 3,338 recovered, including 10 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 103 are still in hospitals. The death toll remained at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 319,240 in 24 hours to 30.7 million. The death toll went up by 5,851 to 956,421. The United States had the most cases, at 6.9 million, up by 51,345, and the most deaths at 203,171, up by 958.

India ranked second with 5.3 million cases, up by 92,789, and 85,625 deaths, up by 1,221. Brazil came third with 4.5 million, up by 39,991, and 135,857 deaths, up by 572,438

Thailand ranked 131st based on confirmed cases.