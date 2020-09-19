Pro-democracy crowds rally in the rain

Demonstrators brave the rain to gather in front of the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University on Saturday morning before the start of a major pro-democracy rally. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Thousands of protesters have gathered in the rain at the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University in Bangkok for what they say will be a two-day protest to press for a new constitution and an end to military-dominated government.

The mostly young demonstrators have also vowed to press for reform of the monarchy, an issue that has provoked strong reactions from more conservative segments of society. This story will be updated regularly and readers can also follow live feeds on Facebook and Twitter.

3.40pm: Demonstrators move from Thammasat University to Sanam Luang. Police warn entry within a 50-metre radius of the Supreme Court is prohibited.

3pm: Metropolitan Police estimate about 2,000 people are at the rally site. About 1,000 have begun to move into Sanam Luang, where workers have begun assembling a large stage.

Noon: The crowd’s anger grows as the university gates remain locked. Some attempt to climb over the fence to get inside. Protest leaders Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong “Mike Rayong” Jadnok calm the crowd and negotiate with university staff, who finally agree to open the gates to allow the crowds in.

11am: Sanam Luang, Tha Prachan and Tha Phra Arthit gates all remain closed. Police and medical personnel set up checkpoints with metal detectors and for temperature checks.

10.40am: Panupong arrives at the venue, saying he wants to observe the situation and see how many people joined the rally. He says he never thought Thammasat would close its gates given its historical reputation for supporting free expression.

He says what worries him most is the possibility that “third hands” might instigate unrest during the rally, something that has happened on numerous politically charged occasions in the past, including in 2006 and 2010.

He insists the rally will be peaceful and is being staged to press three demands: dissolution of the House, a rewrite of the constitution and an end to harassment of those critical of the government.

10.30am: Activists from the so-called Free Isan Movement based in Maha Sarakham arrive at Sanam Luang with a truck equipped with loudspeaker. Some take turns to criticise the government.

Other red-shirt members from the North and Northeast continue to flock to the venue. Some carry placards reading “Red-shirt people stand by young people”. Artwork from several universities featuring anti-dictatorship messages is displayed along the fences of Thammasat University at the Sanam Luang side.

10.20am: Demonstrators arriving in large numbers on the Sanam Luang side. All had to pass through a weapons screening checkpoint.

10.10am: Officers from Provincial Police Region 2 stationed at the Tha Prachan entrance gate to the university.

A group of red-shirt protesters is spotted carrying a large banner bearing a picture of Maj Khattiya “Seh Ice” Sawasdipol, who was killed by a sniper at the height of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship protests in 2010.

9am: Demonstrators begin streaming toward the campus where all gates are still locked. University administrators had earlier forbidden the use of the campus for the rally, saying protest leaders had not agreed to requests to curb some of their more controversial demands.

Wearing black T-shirts, face masks, raincoats and carrying umbrellas, school and university students and members of the public walk along Ratchadamnoen Avenue to the area in front of the university on Phra That Road in pouring rain.

Tents are set up in front of the campus from Gate 1 to Gate 2 with drinking water available.

At Lan Tha Prachan, health workers set up checkpoints to take the temperature of people attending the rally.

All told, 57 companies of police, or about 8,500 officers, have been deployed at 14 locations. Their number includes border patrol police from Chai Nat province and anti-riot officers from Nakhon Pathom.