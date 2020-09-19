Khao Yai closed as storm brings down rocks and trees

Workers remove rocks and trees from Thanarat Road leading to Khao Yai National Park in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima after a storm on Saturday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Khao Yai National Park in Pak Chong district was temporarily closed to visitors after runoff from tropical storm Noul brought down several rocks and trees on sections of a road leading to the popular tourist site.

Khao Yai National Park chief Narin Pinsakul on Saturday morning ordered the closure of Thanarat Road leading to the park in tambon Moo Si, where large rocks from the mountain had tumbled onto the road after heavy rain. Many trees were also uprooted and blocked sections of the road, making it impassable to vehicles.

Officials and workers raced to clear the rocks and felled trees. The work was expected to take at least four hours, Thai media reported.

Heavy rain triggered runoff to enter canals, causing them to overflow. Floods were reported in many areas of Pak Chong and Wang Nam Khieo districts. Bo Nam Phud, another popular tourist venue in Pak Chong, was also flooded.

The Nakhon Ratchasima office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said the storm that pounded the province on Friday night caused flooding in 32 communities in six districts: Muang (19 communities), Pak Chong (5), Theparak (2), Chalerm Prakiat (3), Chum Phuang, (2), and Chok Chai (1).

Officials are now surveying damage to properties and households, said the office.