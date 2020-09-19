Police seize monarchy reform booklets

Officers tell MPs that contents could be used as evidence against activists

Move Forward MP Rangsiman Rome shows off a booklet on reforming the monarchy after meeting with police about the seizure of 50,000 copies of the publication from a house in Pathum Thani. (Photo by Pongpat Wongyala)

Police on Saturday seized 50,000 copies of a booklet on reforming the monarchy from a house near the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University in Pathum Thani.

The booklets are believed to have been prepared to be distributed at Saturday’s pro-democracy protest that began at Thammasat University and moved to Sanam Luang.

A download link to a PDF of the publication was also being widely shared online on Saturday. While the student-led protest movement has been focusing on pushing for a new constitution and government, reform of the monarchy has been a key demand of some prominent activists.

Police reportedly said they wanted to examine the books as some of the content might violate the law.

Sira Jenjaka, a Palang Pracharath MP and chairman of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, met with Klong Luang police on Saturday to discus the seizure. He was joined by Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward Party MP and spokesman for the committee.

Mr Rangsiman said police told him that they would use the booklet as evidence in a case against the activists.

However, some activists have reportedly said that police acted arbitrarily and without a search warrant.

Prominent activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak posted a video and message on his Facebook page, accusing Khlong Luang police of trying to block him and fellow activists from transporting items to the rally site.