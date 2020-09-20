200kg of 'ice' seized from abandoned warehouse
Drugs found in Chon Buri have street value of about B150m
published : 20 Sep 2020 at 10:25
writer: Online Reporters
CHON BURI: About 200 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine were found around in an abandoned warehouse in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district on Saturday, Siamrath online reported.
Officers on a routine crime prevention patrol reported that a number of black plastic bags were found at several spots in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village around 3.30pm, said Pol Col Patanachai Pamonpiboon, the Bang Lamung police chief.
He ordered the police to cordon off the area.
A team of forensic and local police officers later arrived at the warehouse and collected a number of black plastic bags from six different spots. The bags contained about 200kg of crystal meth in total with a street value of about 150 million baht.
An investigation is under way to find the source of the drugs.
- Keywords
- illegal drugs
- methamphetamine