Prawit thanks all for peaceful event
Thailand
Politics

published : 20 Sep 2020 at 10:39

writer: Post Reporters

Protest leaders wave to supporters as they are leaving Sanam Luang to end the rally on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has thanked protesters for staging a peaceful demonstration at Sanam Luang on Saturday night and for their cooperation with the authorities, according to his personal spokesman, Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich.

He also thanked security officials who took part in the peace-keeping operation. The rally attracted between 30,000 and 50,000 people at its peak on Saturday night but there were no serious incidents.

Gen Prawit was particularly full of praise for the Royal Thai Police Office for its work to provide convenience and security for the participants throughout the demonstration, which ended peacefully on Sunday morning.

All told, 57 companies of police, or about 8,500 officers, were deployed at 14 locations around Thammasat University and Sanam Luang on Saturday. Their number included border patrol police from Chai Nat province and anti-riot officers from Nakhon Pathom.

Other security precautions included metal detectors at entry points, while health workers set up checkpoints to take the temperature of people attending the rally.

Most rally participants wore masks to protect against Covid-19 but social distancing was not widely in evidence given the size of the crowds on Saturday night.

