Thailand logs 6 new Covid+ returnees Sunday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 6 new Covid+ returnees Sunday

published : 20 Sep 2020 at 13:17

writer: Online reporters

A Thai Airways flight attendant wears a face shield as she helps customers to take a photo with a mobile phone at a pop-up aeroplane-themed restaurant at the airline's headquarters in Bangkok on Sept 10, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Thailand on Sunday reported six new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 3,506. No new deaths were reported.

All the new cases were Thai nationals who recently returned from the Middle East and North Africa. 

The first two cases were an eight-year-old boy and a 35-year-old housemaid who returned from Saudi Arabia on Sept 5. Their second tests on Thursday were positive, although they were asymptomatic.

The CCSA did not say whether they were from the same family.

A 38-year-old worker who returned from Kuwait via Qatar on Sept 13 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. He also did not show any symptoms of the disease.

Three female students who returned to Thailand from Morocco on Friday tested positive on arrival. All three, a 22-year old and two aged 21, had fevers.

