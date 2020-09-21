No new virus cases, but preparations against possible second wave

Public health volunteers attend a forum on preparing for a possible second outbreak of Covid-19, at Impact Muang Thong Thani on Monday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government reported on Monday that there were no new coronavirus cases and the total remained at 3,506, with 59 deaths.

The update was provided by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday commended public health volunteers for their dedication in fighting the pandemic.

He also asked them not to let their guard down and remain alert against a possible second wave of infections.

"Having public health volunteers is key to containing Covid-19. They are the front line, working efficiently on the ground with local people," the prime minister said at a forum on preparations for a possible second outbreak of the disease.

The Public Health Ministry has about one million public health volunteers, Or Sor Mor, deployed across the country, in every village. Each volunteer is responsible for 8-15 houses.

The government has been paying them 500 baht a month since February. It ends this month

Speaking at the forum on Monday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul promised to pay them more if the disease returns.