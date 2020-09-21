Alleged Ponzi scheme rakes in B1bn

Kritanong Suwanwong, a founding member of the Stop Money Game Association, shows the operation of a company running a ponzi scheme at the Office of Consumer Protection Board on Monday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

More than 100 people on Monday lodged a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), demanding a probe into a company accused of running a Ponzi scheme causing more than a billion baht in losses.

Led by Kritanong Suwanwong, a founding member of the Stop Money Game Association, the complainants said the company claimed it had registered with the OCPB to operate a direct-sale business.

According to the group, the company asked them to join the investment scheme by purchasing rice and supplementary diet products and promised to pay monthly dividends without them having to do any of the selling themselves.

The name of the company was not released.

The firm also bought airtime to promote the investment scheme and lured potential investors with promotion campaigns and prizes, the group said. After a while, the company stopped paying dividends with investors' losses estimated at 1 billion baht, according to the group.

Ms Kritanong called on the OCPB to look into the company's conduct and consider revoking its licence to operate the direct-sale business. She said the company was involved in other businesses which also deserved a look from authorities.

"The complainants want a probe and they want their investment money back," she said.

She added that some investors had filed complaints with police, copies of which were also submitted to the OCPB as evidence.

The petition was accepted by Pol Col Prateep Charoengulpa, director of the OCPB’s Direct Sales and Direct Marketing Division.

Pol Col Prateep promised fair treatment and quick action, saying the division would examine the documents and interview the victims before summonsing the company for questioning.