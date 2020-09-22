Border patrols alerted to Covid-19 case in nearby Myanmar

Soldiers stand guard at a border checkpoint in Kanchanaburi's Sangkhlaburi district. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Local officials have again been warned of the need for tightened security along the frontier following reports that a teenager who lives near the border in Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19.

Border patrols have already been increased to keep out illegal border-crossers using natural pathways, and checkpoints put on high alert. The alert has been reinforced.

According to a report from Myanmar, a 17-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus disease at Yua Tid village in Payatongsu district, about five kilometres from the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district.

The teenager was reported to have had close contact with at least 13 people and had been quarantined at a secondary school in Payatongsu.

He reportedly fell sick on Sept 11 and was sent to a clinic in Payatongsu. Doctors suspected he had Covid-19. He was sent to a hospital on Sept 17 and tested positive for the virus.

The young man was suspected to have caught the virus from an uncle who earlier travelled to Moulmein, a large city near Yangon where a spike in cases has led to restrictions and curfews.

The uncle is also in quarantine, along with other people who had a close contact with him, pending testing, the report said.