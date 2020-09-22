Car chase leads to arrests, seizure of 6m meth pills

Police examine the cargo in the back of the pickup after a chase in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Ayutthaya province, on Tuesday morning. There were 30 sacks containing 6 million meth pills. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: Police arrested two men and seized six million methamphetamine pills following a car chase in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district on Tuesday morning.

About 2am, a police patrol spotted an Isuzu pickup, its back covered over, parked on a frontage road with its engine running in front of the city hall.

When approached by police the vehicle sped off, turned left into Rojana road in the direction of Bang Pa-in district.

Police gave chase. About 10 kilometres down the road the pickup ran off the road and came to a halt under the span of a bridge across the Chao Phraya river in tambon Ko Rian, police said.

A search uncovered 30 fertiliser sacks containing about 6 million meth pills under the covering on the back of the pickup.

Two men in the vehicle - Varakorn Javiriyakul, 24, the driver, from Song Khwae district of Nan province, and Wang Sae Jang, 55, from Phrae province - said they were being paid 80,000 baht to deliver the sacks fron Chiang Kham district in Phayao province to a person due to meet them in front of the city hall in Ayutthaya, police said.

The two men were charged with having drugs in possession with intent to sell and taken to the police station for further questioning.