5 new imported Covid-19 cases Tuesday

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan this month before undergoing quarantine. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

The government on Tuesday reported five new quarantined cases of the novel coronavirus, including a Thai national, as total cases rose to 3,511.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that the Thai was a 44-year-old maid who arrived from Switzerland last Wednesday. She was quarantined in Chon Buri province and her infection was confirmed on Saturday.

The four other cases were Indian nationals who flew in from India. Three were from the same family, a couple aged 36 and 30 and their seven-month baby girl. The other case was a 62-year-old businessman.

They arrived last Wednesday and were staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. Their infection was confirmed on Saturday.

All the new cases were asymptomatic.

Covid-19 infection rates were 12.04% among arrivals from India and 0.17% from Switzerland.

Of the total 3,511 cases, 3,343 have recovered -- including one patient over the past 24 hours -- and 109 others were at hospitals. The death toll has remained at 59 since last Friday.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 230,853 over the past 24 hours to 31.48 million. The death toll was up by 4,133 to 969,290.

The United States had the most cases at 7.05 million, up by 36,372, and the most deaths at 204,506, up by 388.

India came second with 5.56 million cases, up by 74,493, and 88,965 deaths, up by 1,056.

Brazil ranked third with 4.56 million cases, up by 15,454, and 137,350 deaths, up by 455. Thailand ranked 134th.