Policewoman charged in tomboy love-triangle murder

The killer is seen running to a car after shooting a woman who had just given alms to a monk, in the car park of Wat Nimmanruedee in Bangkok shortly before dawn on Monday. (Capture from video clip posted on rescue volunteer Chonyuen Wisutthipat Facebook page)

An immigration policewoman has been arrested and charged with shooting dead another woman in a carpark at a temple in Bangkok on Monday momrning.

Investigators said it appeared the murder stemmed from a love triangle. The policewoman was jealous because the victim broke off their relationship and had another lover.

Pol L/C Siriwan Samretsilp, 37, who works at Suvarnabhumi airport, turned herself in to police at Sri Prachan police station in Suphan Buri on Monday. She appeared before Thon Buri Criminal Court that evening, was denied bail and taken to Thon Buri Remand Prison for the first 12-day period in custody.

Ms Siriwan is accused of slaying Rinlada Phattanaphan, 39, an online vendor, in the car park at Wat Nimmanruedee in Bang Wa area of Phasicharoen district in Bangkok.

Police investigators charged her with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a weapon without permission and discharging a firearm in a public place.

According to police, the suspect shot Rinlada several times in the head about 5.41am on Monday, killing her instantly.

The accused woman surrendered to police, but during interrogation denied all charges.

Pol Col Luesak Damnoensawat, chief of Phasicharoen police station, told reporters that security camera footage showed the victim giving alms to a monk at 5.35am on Monday. A black car was seen arriving at the carpark behind the woman.

After receiving a blessing from the monk, the victim prepared to leave.

At 5.41am, a person looking like a tomboy and wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and a pulled-down cap emerged from the black car and fired four shots at the woman's head from behind her. She fell to the ground. The killer then left in the black car.

Police investigators believe the killer was Pol L/C Siriwan, who later surrendered to police in Suphan Buri.