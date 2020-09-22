Covid report closes major Kanchanaburi border crossing to all traffic

Three Pagodas Pass, or Phra Chedi Sam Ong, in Sangkhlaburi district (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: The Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district has been closed until Oct 5 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from a nearby town in Myanmar.

The closure order was issued on Tuesday by provincial governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, as chairman of the provincial disease control committee. The crossing is also known as Three Pagodas Pass.

The move followed reports from Myamar that a 17-year-old boy who lived in a village about five kilometres from Payatongsu district town in Myanmar, opposite Sangkhlaburi district, had tested positive for Covid-19. He was believed to have caught the virus from an uncle who visited Moulemein city, near Yangon.

The order cited reports reaching the provincial Covid-19 administration centre of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Myanmar since Aug 16. (continues below)

Officials meet vendors in the Three Pagodas Pass area, Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi to explain the Covid-19 situation. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

At least 580 new cases were reported, mostly in Rakhine State. As a result, Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine, has been placed in lockdown indefinitely from Aug 20.

A curfew and restrictions have also been reported ordered in Yangon following a wave of infections.

Under the order, the Phra Chedi Sam Ong border checkpoint in tambon Nong Lu of Sangkhlaburi district is closed for 14 days, from Sept 22-Oct 5, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The crossing is closed to all traffic - vehicles, transit goods and people, including medical patients.

Under Section 52 of the Disease Control Act violators are liable to a maximum one year imprisonment and/or fine of 100,000 baht.

Under Section 18 of the emergency decree, the maximum penalty is two years in jail and/or fine of 40,000 baht.