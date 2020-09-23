Hellfire Pass to re-open Sept 25

A file photo of people gathering at Chong Khao Khad in Kanchanaburi on April 25, 2015 on Anzac Day to commemorate Australian and New Zealand prisoners of war who died building the Death Railway linking Thailand and Burma during the World War II.

KANCHANABURI: Hellfire Pass or Chong Khao Khad, a historic site featuring a railway cutting on the former railway that Japan intended to build from Thailand to Burma during the Second World War, in Sai Yok district of this western province, will be re-opened to tourists on Sept 25 after being closed for about six months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The pass was built with forced labour by Allied prisoners of war. Noted for harsh conditions and heavy loss of life during construction, the site is a famous tourist attraction in Kanchanaburi.

On Tuesday, Piyapat Wongdoiwang, director of the Kanchanaburi office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and representatives of the provincial public health office, public relations office, tour companies, the 11th Mobile Development Unit of the Armed Forces Development Command and other agencies visited the Chong Khao Khad Interpretive Centre in Sai Yok district to see preparations made for the re-opening of the site which has been closed since March.

The Public Health Ministry's measures to screen tourists visiting the historic site will be taken. For instance, visitors will be required to wear face masks, register their visits using the "Thaichana" app to check in and check out, get their temperatures taken, and observe the social distancing rule. Hand sanitising gel will be provided for all tourists.

The number of tourists visiting the site in each round is limited to 35.

Tourists or organisations wanting to visit the site in groups are required to make a reservation one day in advance. More information can be obtained by calling numbers 034-919605 and 081-733-0328.