450kg marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom

450 kilogrammes of dried marijuana seized in Nakhon Phanom on Tuesday night is put on display at the Border Patrol Police Company 235 headquarters. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Four men were arrested and 450 kilogrammes of dried marijuana seized by police in That Phanom district on Tuesday night.

Acting on a tip-off from an intelligence operation, police from Border Patrol Police Company 235 intercepted a Chevrolet pick-up opposite Tesco Lotus department store on a road leading to Nakhon Phanom town.

The police uncovered 11 sacks containing 450 bars of dried marijuana, weighing 1kg each, in a search of the pick-up.

Two men in the vehicle -- Wisut Thongphaeng, 36, the driver, and Thirapat Chudklang, 18 -- were arrested for suspected drug smuggling.

An interrogation of the two suspects led to the arrests of two other men -- Natdanai Didpimai, 21, and Sarot Narongnaok, 23 -- who were travelling in a Toyota Vios ahead of the pick-up to clear the smuggling route.

Mr Wisut, the pick-up driver, said the two teams of two men were to be paid 30,000 baht each to pick up the marijuana from That Phanom district and deliver it to Nakhon Ratchasima and Bangkok.

Police said nearly 2 tonnes of dried marijuana had been seized in Nakhon Phanom during the past month.