Ex-abbot beats fund-theft rap

The Appeal Court on Wednesday overturned a lower court ruling and acquitted the former abbot of Wat Sam Phraya and his aide of all charges relating to alleged embezzlement in a five million baht Buddhist education project.

According to the court, there was no evidence suggesting former Phra Phrom Dilok, whose layman name is Uan Klinsalee, and his secretary, the former Phra Atthakit Sophon, or Somsong Atthakit, were involved in irregularities.

The temple was entitled to receive the funding and its spending was in line with its purpose, according to the court.

The alleged irregularities involved five million baht given to the temple by the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to pay for the construction of a Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school.

However, the money was spent on the construction of other temple buildings, including new living quarters for the monk. No Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school was ever built on Wat Sam Phraya's grounds.

Both men were indicted for malfeasance and colluding to launder money.

In May last year the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases found them guilty, sentencing the former Phra Phrom Dilok to six years in prison and his secretary to three years.

The pair appealed the ruling and were released on bail.

In its ruling, the Appeal Court said the defendants understood the money was earmarked for a repair and renovation scheme and used it to finance construction of temple buildings.

Even though the Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school was never built, the use of the money on constructing other temple buildings did not constitute an act of money laundering, according to the Appeal Court.

Annop Boonsawang, the defence lawyer, said yesterday that prosecutors had yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling.