Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Ex-abbot beats fund-theft rap
Thailand
General

Ex-abbot beats fund-theft rap

published : 24 Sep 2020 at 07:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The Appeal Court on Wednesday overturned a lower court ruling and acquitted the former abbot of Wat Sam Phraya and his aide of all charges relating to alleged embezzlement in a five million baht Buddhist education project.

According to the court, there was no evidence suggesting former Phra Phrom Dilok, whose layman name is Uan Klinsalee, and his secretary, the former Phra Atthakit Sophon, or Somsong Atthakit, were involved in irregularities.

The temple was entitled to receive the funding and its spending was in line with its purpose, according to the court.

The alleged irregularities involved five million baht given to the temple by the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) to pay for the construction of a Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school.

However, the money was spent on the construction of other temple buildings, including new living quarters for the monk. No Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school was ever built on Wat Sam Phraya's grounds.

Both men were indicted for malfeasance and colluding to launder money.

In May last year the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases found them guilty, sentencing the former Phra Phrom Dilok to six years in prison and his secretary to three years.

The pair appealed the ruling and were released on bail.

In its ruling, the Appeal Court said the defendants understood the money was earmarked for a repair and renovation scheme and used it to finance construction of temple buildings.

Even though the Phra Pariyatti Dhamma school was never built, the use of the money on constructing other temple buildings did not constitute an act of money laundering, according to the Appeal Court.

Annop Boonsawang, the defence lawyer, said yesterday that prosecutors had yet to decide whether to appeal the ruling.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Groups draft 'wellbeing plan' for LGBTIQN+

Advocacy groups and gender equality academics are drafting a LGBTIQN+ Wellbeing Strategy Plan, the country's first master plan to deal with discrimination against gender identities that fall outside the traditional binary of masculine and feminine.

07:33
Thailand

'Big Joke' shouldn't jump to conclusions: Wissanu

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn has every right to sue the premier for moving him from the Immigration Bureau to the Office of the Prime Minister, according to Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.

07:33
Business

Govt speeds up plans for highways to the South

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has pledged to expedite the construction of new highways that will connect Bangkok with the southern provinces.

07:11