New Covid-19 cases from US

Football spactators have their temperature checked for signs of the Covid-19 disease before being allowed into PAT Stadium in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, to watch a match on Sept 13. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Thursday reported two new cases of coronavirus disease, both quarantined returnees from the United States, raising the total to 3,516.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one was a businessman, aged 38, who arrived on Sept 10 and was quarantined in Bangkok

His infection was confirmed by the second test on Wednesday. He was asymptomatic.

The other case was a woman English-language teacher, aged 54. She arrived on Sept 17 and was quarantined in Bangkok.

Her first test returned positive for Covid-14 on Monday. She was also asymptomatic.

The Covid-19 infection rate was 9.52% among the 7,812 people who had returned from the US during the pandemic, the CCSA said.

Of the total 3,516 cases, 3,353 (95.36%) had recovered, including eight people released from hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 104 patients were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 59 since Sept 18. The previous death had been on June 2.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 315,717 over the previous 24 hours to 32.09 million, and the death toll by 6,333 to 981,958.

The US had the most cases at 7.14 million, up by 41,616, and the most deaths at 206,593, up 1,122.

India was second with 5.73 million cases, up 89,688, and 91,173 deaths, up 1,152.

Brazil was third with 4.63 million cases, up 32,445, and 139,065 deaths, up 906. Thailand ranked 136th.