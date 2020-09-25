New cases include people previously recovered from Covid-19

Disease control workers greet returnees at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. The government reported on Friday that two of three new Covid-19 cases were people who previously had the disease. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Friday reported three new cases of Covid-19, all quarantined returnees and including two who previously had the disease.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the first test on a 58-year-old Thai worker returning from Kuwait on Tuesday tested positive.

He had been quarantined in Chon Buri province and was sent to Banglamung Hospital.

The man had Covid-19 in Kuwait, had been treated at a local hospital and later rested at a workers' camp until his return.

A male worker aged 42 who arrived from Singapore on Sept 18 was quarantined in Chon Buri. His first test on Monday was positive. He was then sent to Sattahip KM10 Hospital for treatment.

The man had earlier caught Covid-19 in Singapore. He was not hospitalised but had been put in isolated quarantine. Singapore authorities reported the man had passed his disease transmission period on June 11.

The third case was from the US, a housemaid aged 42 who arrived last Saturday and was quarantined in Chon Buri.

Her first test on Wednesday returned positive, but she was asymptomatic. She was being treated at Nongyai Hospital.

Infection rates were 8.09% among returnees from Kuwait, 2.93% from Singapore and 9.64% from the US.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 314,855 in 24 hours to 32.41 million while the worldwide death toll was up by 5,872 to 987,724.

The US had the most cases at 7.18 million, up by 45,355, and the most deaths at 207,538, up by 945.

India was second with 5.82 million cases, up by 85,919, and 92,317 deaths, up by 1,144.

Brazil was third with 4.66 million cases, up 32,129, and 139,883 deaths, up 818.