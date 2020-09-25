Phuket driver killed in morning crash

The crumpled wreckage of the Mercedes Benz that crashed after the driver lost control at a curve on Thep Krasattri Road in Thalang district, Phuket, early on Friday morning. The man was killed. His wife escaped with minor injuries. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A car rental service owner was killed and his wife hurt when his Mercedes Benz crashed into a road divider and a tree in Thalang district early on Friday morning.

The accident occurred on the outbound side of Thep Krasattri Road in Thalang district, Pol Lt Col Kittiphum Thinthalang, investigation inspector for Thalang, said.

It was reported around 4am.

Police and rescue workers found the driver of the wrecked black Mercedes Benz, with Phuket plates, lying dead in the middle of he road.

Chamnan Chaileum, 56, of Phuket’s Muang district, suffered fatal head injuries. His wife Sunee Phudbua was suffering from chest pain and was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Police said Chamnan ran a car rental service in tambon Karon. The couple were on ther way to Nakhon Si Thammarat when he lost control of his car on a curve. It slammed into a road divider and a sugar palm tree growing on it.

Chamnan was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the collision. Police were still investigating the cause of the accident.