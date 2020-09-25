Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Sunken ferry to be raised this weekend
Thailand
General

Sunken ferry to be raised this weekend

published : 25 Sep 2020 at 14:38

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The last of the three lorries loaded with compressed garbage and electronic waste that were on board the Raja 4 ferry when it sank is raised from the seabed on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
The last of the three lorries loaded with compressed garbage and electronic waste that were on board the Raja 4 ferry when it sank is raised from the seabed on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The salvage of the vehicle ferry that sunk off Koh Samui during a storm on the night of Aug 1, killing five people, will begin this weekend.

The operator, Raja Ferry Plc, said the raising of the vessel, the Raja 4, from the seabed would  begin on Saturday and was expected to take three days.

The last of the three trucks that went down with the ferry, and their loads of compressed garbage and electronic waste, had been hauled from the bottom of the sea on Thursday, the company statement said.

The Raja 4 was en route from Koh Samui to the mainland when it sank in storm-tossed seas on the night of Aug 1.

Eleven of the people people on board were rescued. The five other people died, with the final body being found only after a week-long search by divers. 

A maritime investigation is underway. 

Surat Thani officials on Thursday held a rescue drill at sea near the spot where the Raja 4 sank, simulating a ferry on fire and rescuers rushing to help the people on board.

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee said exercise was necessary to reassure visitors to Koh Samui, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and other islands that their safety was in good hands. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Sunken ferry to be raised this weekend

SURAT THANI: The salvage of the vehicle ferry that sunk off Koh Samui during a storm on the night of Aug 1, killing five people, will begin this weekend.

14:38
Thailand

Driver slays irrigation official who disrespected him at party

SONGKHLA: A farewell party for retirees turned violent in the early hours of Friday, when an inebriated driver ended a quarrel by shooting dead a drunken colleague.

14:24
World

Japan to reopen borders with Singapore, Brunei for expatriates

TOKYO: Japan said on Friday it has agreed with Singapore and Brunei to reopen their borders for newly arriving expatriates and other long-term residents from next Wednesday and Oct 8, respectively.

12:53