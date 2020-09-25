Sunken ferry to be raised this weekend

The last of the three lorries loaded with compressed garbage and electronic waste that were on board the Raja 4 ferry when it sank is raised from the seabed on Thursday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The salvage of the vehicle ferry that sunk off Koh Samui during a storm on the night of Aug 1, killing five people, will begin this weekend.

The operator, Raja Ferry Plc, said the raising of the vessel, the Raja 4, from the seabed would begin on Saturday and was expected to take three days.

The last of the three trucks that went down with the ferry, and their loads of compressed garbage and electronic waste, had been hauled from the bottom of the sea on Thursday, the company statement said.

The Raja 4 was en route from Koh Samui to the mainland when it sank in storm-tossed seas on the night of Aug 1.

Eleven of the people people on board were rescued. The five other people died, with the final body being found only after a week-long search by divers.

A maritime investigation is underway.

Surat Thani officials on Thursday held a rescue drill at sea near the spot where the Raja 4 sank, simulating a ferry on fire and rescuers rushing to help the people on board.

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee said exercise was necessary to reassure visitors to Koh Samui, Mu Koh Ang Thong National Park and other islands that their safety was in good hands.