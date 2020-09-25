State of emergency, controls on visitors for review on Monday

Foreign diplomats arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport last month. The government is considering how best to allow in foreign business reps and tourists, and still prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The pandemic situation panel will consider the issue of extending the state of emergency and review regulations for visiting business reps and tourists on Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday revealed the agenda for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's meeting next week, one day ahead of the cabinet's regular Tuesday meeting.

He said many countries had exercised state of emergency laws to cope with the coronavirus disease because normal laws were not adequate to the task.

Thailand was controlling the pandemic well and many countries looked to Thailand as an example for effective disease control, he said.

On Monday the CCSA would consider whether to extend the emergency for another month. It would also review disease control measures for people visiting on business and as tourists.

"As there are economic problems, officials are considering whether some measures can be relaxed. Companies need to send people here to supervise their production bases in Thailand," he said. "How should we handle their short visits?"

The CCSA would also consider how to handle visits by foreigners for tourism and medical treatment. Quarantine would have to be arranged for them, Gen Prayut said.