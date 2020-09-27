4 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at wedding reception

Police attend the scene where four people were shot dead at a wedding reception in Tham Phannara district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province on Saturday night. (Photo by Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Gunfire erupted at a wedding reception in Tham Phannara district of this southern province on Saturday night, killing four people and seriously injuring another, police said.

Pol Capt Kampolpat Praison, a duty officer at the Tham Phannara police station, said the incident occurred at about 11pm during a wedding party held at house number 6/1 at Moo 8 village in tambon Dusit.

A preliminary police investigation revealed that two of the dead were a married couple -- Aroon Phothavorn, 31, and Darawan Boonmeechai, 24 -- who were among the guests.

Police said that when Aroon and his wife Darawan arrived at the reception, which began in the early evening, Darawan bumped into her ex-lover. The man reportedly became jealous and later became embroiled in a heated argument with Aroon that nearly escalated into a fistfight.

The bride, the bridegroom and other hosts tried to break up the quarrel and led the two men out of the house to settle their differences on the road in front of the house. A gathering crowd of curious onlookers was sent fleeing in panic when shooting erupted.

After the gunfire went silent, both Aroon and his wife Darawan were found lying dead on the road. Both bodies were riddled with bullets.

Three other people were hit and wounded in the shooting: Narongrit Thepthong, 32, Kanchit Somwong, 47 and Sathaporn Somwong, 25.

Narongrit and Kanchit were admitted to Tham Phannara Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Mr Sathaporn was admitted to Thung Song Hospital, seriously injured.

Pol Col Kittichai Krainara, the Tham Phannara police chief, said police were trying to determing why the shooting occurred and who had fired the fatal shots.

A number of spent cartridges of 9mm, .38 and .22 ammunition were recovered from the scene.